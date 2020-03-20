HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

3 cups compliments all purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

3 eggs

½ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp vanilla

2 tbsp vanilla instant pudding mix

1 pkg compliments chocolate chips

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup butter

Directions:

In a mixing bowl beat butter and sugars together until well blended. Add eggs one at a time until blended, then add the vanilla. In a large bowl mix together flour, salt, baking soda, and vanilla pudding powder and mix together. Add the flour mix one cup at a time until the flour mix is all blended in. Fold in chocolate chips and form into balls and slightly flatten. Bake in a pre-heated oven on 350f for 10 to 12 mins.

Chef’s Tip’s: This is a great recipe to add different kinds of chocolate chips, including chopped up chocolate bars. The secret is the vanilla instant pudding mix - its keeps them soft and chewy.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Scott Piercey Sobeys Clayton Park