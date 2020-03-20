HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • 3 cups compliments all purpose flour
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 ½ tsp vanilla
  • 2 tbsp vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1 pkg compliments chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 cup butter

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl beat butter and sugars together until well blended.
  2. Add eggs one at a time until blended, then add the vanilla.
  3. In a large bowl mix together flour, salt, baking soda, and vanilla pudding powder and mix together.
  4. Add the flour mix one cup at a time until the flour mix is all blended in.
  5. Fold in chocolate chips and form into balls and slightly flatten.
  6. Bake in a pre-heated oven on 350f for 10 to 12 mins.

Chef’s Tip’s: This is a great recipe to add different kinds of chocolate chips, including chopped up chocolate bars. The secret is the vanilla instant pudding mix - its keeps them soft and chewy.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Scott Piercey Sobeys Clayton Park