Homemade Chocolate Chip cookies
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 9:59AM ADT
Ingredients:
- 3 cups compliments all purpose flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup white sugar
- 3 eggs
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 ½ tsp vanilla
- 2 tbsp vanilla instant pudding mix
- 1 pkg compliments chocolate chips
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 cup butter
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl beat butter and sugars together until well blended.
- Add eggs one at a time until blended, then add the vanilla.
- In a large bowl mix together flour, salt, baking soda, and vanilla pudding powder and mix together.
- Add the flour mix one cup at a time until the flour mix is all blended in.
- Fold in chocolate chips and form into balls and slightly flatten.
- Bake in a pre-heated oven on 350f for 10 to 12 mins.
Chef’s Tip’s: This is a great recipe to add different kinds of chocolate chips, including chopped up chocolate bars. The secret is the vanilla instant pudding mix - its keeps them soft and chewy.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Scott Piercey Sobeys Clayton Park
