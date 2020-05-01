HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

1 onion, diced

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup 'prepared' mustard

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp curry powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp chili powder

2-3 boneless, skinless breasts into pieces (or use wings, thighs, or drumsticks)

Directions:

Preheat oven at 375 Saute diced onion in butter in a saucepan. Add honey, mustard, salt, curry powder, garlic powder and chili powder. Stir constantly. Simmer until thickens. Spray casserole dish with Pam for easy clean up. Pour sauce over chicken. Cover with tinfoil and bake at 375* for 40 minutes to an hour, depending on how much chicken you've used. Remove the tinfoil for the last 15 minutes. Serve with prepared basmati rice (or penne or egg noodles) Garnish with favourite vegetables.

Tip: Double the sauce recipe if you like the extra sauce over your rice.

Tip: Eliminate chicken for vegetarians and substitute with tofu or just use the sauce over rice or pasta!