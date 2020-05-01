Honey Glazed Chicken
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 10:32AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 1 onion, diced
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup 'prepared' mustard
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp curry powder
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp chili powder
- 2-3 boneless, skinless breasts into pieces (or use wings, thighs, or drumsticks)
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 375
- Saute diced onion in butter in a saucepan.
- Add honey, mustard, salt, curry powder, garlic powder and chili powder. Stir constantly.
- Simmer until thickens.
- Spray casserole dish with Pam for easy clean up.
- Pour sauce over chicken.
- Cover with tinfoil and bake at 375* for 40 minutes to an hour, depending on how much chicken you've used.
- Remove the tinfoil for the last 15 minutes.
- Serve with prepared basmati rice (or penne or egg noodles)
- Garnish with favourite vegetables.
Tip: Double the sauce recipe if you like the extra sauce over your rice.
Tip: Eliminate chicken for vegetarians and substitute with tofu or just use the sauce over rice or pasta!
