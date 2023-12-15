ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Honey Lime Glazed Turkey

    turkey

    Serves 6 to 8

    Ingredients:

    • 1 Turkey (5 to 7 kg)
    • 1 lg onion, peeled and halved
    • 4 cloves of garlic, peeled
    • 1 lime, cut in half
    • 1 bunch of cilantro stems

    Glaze

    • ½ cup honey
    • ¼ cup water
    • 1 lime, juice and zest
    • 1 tbsp minced jalapeno, seeds removed
    • 2 tbsp chopped cilantro

    Directions:

    1. Preheat your oven to 350°f.
    2. Place the turkey on a rack in a roasting pan and pat dry with a paper towel. Season the outside of the turkey with salt and pepper.
    3. Remove the gizzards and neck from inside the turkey.
    4. Loosely stuff the turkey with the onion, garlic, cut lime, and cilantro stems.
    5. Roast the turkey in the oven for two hours.
    6. While the turkey is in the oven, make the glaze. In a medium pot, combine the honey, water, lime juice, zest, and jalapeno. Put the pot on the stove on high heat and bring to a boil. Boil for 4 to 5 minutes or until the glaze is thick. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the cilantro. Set aside until ready to use.
    7. Once the turkey has roasted for two hours, remove it from the oven and brush it with the honey glaze. Return the turkey to the oven and continue to cook for another 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the inner thigh (not touching bone) reaches a temperature of 170°f. Glaze the turkey every 30 to 45 minutes until cooked.
    8. Once the turkey has reached the desired internal temperature, remove it from the oven, loosely cover it with foil and let it rest for 20 to 30 minutes.
    9. Slice the turkey and serve.

    Notes:

    This Honey and Lime glazed turkey can be served with the usual accompaniments such as mashed potato, sweet potato, corn, etc. As leftovers, it makes great tacos or burritos.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News