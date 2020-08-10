Advertisement
Key Lime Bars
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 10:34AM ADT
Makes 16 bars
Crust Ingredients:
- ¾ cup oats
- ½ cup pecans
- 1 cup dates (about 10)
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
Filling Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups raw cashews, boiled (see note*)
- Juice of 3 limes (¼ cup + 2 tablespoons) plus the zest
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Mix the oats, pecans, dates and coconut oil in a food processor or blender.
- Transfer into a parchment-lined 8x8 baking pan. Press firmly into the bottom to create a crust.
- Add the boiled cashews, lime juice and zest, syrup, coconut oil and vanilla into a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the filling over the crust and freeze for at least 4 - 6 hours, preferably overnight.
- When ready to serve, allow to sit at room temperature for 5 minutes, then slice. Store in the freezer.
*Put cashews in a small pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Cover and remove from heat for 15 minutes, drain.
