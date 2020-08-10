Key Lime Bars

Makes 16 bars

Crust Ingredients:

¾ cup oats

½ cup pecans

1 cup dates (about 10)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Filling Ingredients:

1 ½ cups raw cashews, boiled (see note*)

Juice of 3 limes (¼ cup + 2 tablespoons) plus the zest

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Mix the oats, pecans, dates and coconut oil in a food processor or blender. Transfer into a parchment-lined 8x8 baking pan. Press firmly into the bottom to create a crust. Add the boiled cashews, lime juice and zest, syrup, coconut oil and vanilla into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour the filling over the crust and freeze for at least 4 - 6 hours, preferably overnight. When ready to serve, allow to sit at room temperature for 5 minutes, then slice. Store in the freezer.

*Put cashews in a small pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Cover and remove from heat for 15 minutes, drain.