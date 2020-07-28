Prep Time: 10 min

Inactive Time: 2 hours

Total Time: 2 hours 10 min

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

  • 1 340 g ball Tre Stelle® mozzarella
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil
  • 1 200 g tub Tre Stelle® bocconcini pearls
  • 6 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp thyme leaves
  • 2 tsp fresh oregano
  • 2 tsp fresh basil, finely sliced
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Toasted baguette slices or crostini, for serving

Directions:

  1. Cut the mozzarella into small pieces.
  2. Cut half the sun-dried tomatoes into slivers and roughly chop the other half.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, bocconcini pearls, oil, thyme, oregano, basil, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to coat.
  4. Allow to marinate for at least two hours or longer. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Serve with toasted baguette slices.