Marinated Mozzarella and Bocconcini Recipe
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 12:13PM ADT
Prep Time: 10 min
Inactive Time: 2 hours
Total Time: 2 hours 10 min
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
- 1 340 g ball Tre Stelle® mozzarella
- 6 sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil
- 1 200 g tub Tre Stelle® bocconcini pearls
- 6 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp thyme leaves
- 2 tsp fresh oregano
- 2 tsp fresh basil, finely sliced
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Toasted baguette slices or crostini, for serving
Directions:
- Cut the mozzarella into small pieces.
- Cut half the sun-dried tomatoes into slivers and roughly chop the other half.
- In a large bowl, combine the mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, bocconcini pearls, oil, thyme, oregano, basil, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to coat.
- Allow to marinate for at least two hours or longer. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with toasted baguette slices.
