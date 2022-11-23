Mascarpone Cream with Cookie Crumble and Cranberry Sauce

Mascarpone Cream Ingredients:

1 cup mascarpone

1 cup whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

2 tsp. lemon zest (+1 tsp. for plating)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 vanilla bean, split open for seed

Directions:

Whisk cream and powdered sugar together until soft peaks form. Gently fold in the mascarpone, vanilla and vanilla bean seed. Store in refrigerator until time to plate dessert.

Cookie Crumble Ingredients:

½ cup all purpose flour

3 tbsp. butter (softened)

3 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

⅓ cup milk (may not need all the milk)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 vanilla bean, split open for seed

Directions:

Cream softened butter and sugar with a mixer. Add flour and salt. Then add vanilla and vanilla bean seed. Slowly pour in milk at small intervals and mix until there is just enough for batter to combine and not be runny or too liquidy. Pour batter onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated oven of 375F for about 7 minutes. Flip the batter over, chop into smaller pieces or use round cookie cutter to cut out circles, and return the tray to the oven for another 7 minutes until slightly brown and crunchy. Remove from oven and let cool. Chop into smaller pieces if desired (depending on plating preference). Set aside.

Cranberry Sauce Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

1 cup fresh cranberries

Directions:

Bring water and sugar to a gentle boil. Add cranberries and stir frequently for 10-12 minutes. Cook the sauce down to desired consistency.

For plating:

Option 1 - Plate by placing cookie crumble on plate, add layer of mascarpone cream on top of cookie, layer with another cookie and mascarpone, finishing with mascarpone. Top with cranberry sauce and finish with lemon zest.

Option 2 - Plate dessert like a parfait. In a glass, start with a layer of cookie crumble, then mascarpone cream, then cookie crumble, then mascarpone cream, then top with cranberry sauce, and lemon zest.