Mini Pavlovas
Serves 8-10 mini pavlovas
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup of egg whites
- 1 ¼ cup of sugar
- 1 tsp of cornstarch
- 1 tsp of white vinegar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325.
- Separate egg yolks from egg whites until you measure 2/3 cup and set aside to warm.
- In a stand mixer, beat egg whites and add 1 ¼ cup sugar gradually.
- Continue to beat for 8 to 10 minutes on high, or until fluffy. Add 1 tsp vinegar and 1 tsp cornstarch and beat for an additional minute.
- Line baking tray with parchment paper and pipe mixture into mounds. Make an indent in the middle and bake for 1.5 hrs or until dry to the touch.
- When done, turn off oven and allow to dry for 1 to 10 hours.
- Serve with fruit, chocolate, whipped cream, or any of your favourite toppings.
