Ingredients:

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable broth concentrate
  • 1 teaspoon vegan Fysh sauce
  • 1/4 package of kelp noodles or rice vermicelli noodles
  • 1/4 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/4 cup chopped mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup cubed tofu
  • small handful of fresh microgreens or sprouts
  • 1 tablespoon of kimchi

Directions:

  1. Heat water on medium-high in a pot and add miso, vegetable broth concentrate, and Fysh sauce.
  2. Place cooked noodles in a medium serving bowl and add shredded carrot, sliced mushrooms, cubed tofu.
  3. When the broth is steaming hot, pour into bowl over noodles and vegetables.
  4. Top with fresh greens and kimchi.