Miso Noodle Bowl Recipe
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:59AM AST
Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 2 tablespoons miso paste
- 1 tablespoon vegetable broth concentrate
- 1 teaspoon vegan Fysh sauce
- 1/4 package of kelp noodles or rice vermicelli noodles
- 1/4 cup shredded carrot
- 1/4 cup chopped mushrooms
- 1/2 cup cubed tofu
- small handful of fresh microgreens or sprouts
- 1 tablespoon of kimchi
Directions:
- Heat water on medium-high in a pot and add miso, vegetable broth concentrate, and Fysh sauce.
- Place cooked noodles in a medium serving bowl and add shredded carrot, sliced mushrooms, cubed tofu.
- When the broth is steaming hot, pour into bowl over noodles and vegetables.
- Top with fresh greens and kimchi.
