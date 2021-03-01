Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Total time: 45 mins

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

Slaw:

3 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp EACH lemon juice and red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp EACH Dijon mustard and liquid honey

½ tsp EACH ground cumin, salt and pepper

2 cups each shredded purple and green cabbage

1 cup carrot matchsticks

½ cup shaved red onion

¼ cup EACH finely chopped parsley and fresh mint

Meatballs:

1 cup no salt added kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 eggs

½ onion, grated

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp each ground cumin and coriander

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 lb (500 g) extra lean ground beef

¼ cup dried breadcrumbs

1 tsp each salt and pepper

3 whole-wheat pita pockets, toasted

Directions:

Slaw: In a large bowl, whisk oil with lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, mustard, honey, cumin, salt and pepper. Add cabbage, carrot and onion; toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Stir in parsley and mint. Meatballs: Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). In a large bowl, mash kidney beans with a potato masher until just thoroughly mashed. Add eggs, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander and cinnamon; stir to combine. Add beef, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Gently mix well. Form into 24 meatballs. Arrange meatballs on a greased foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 160°F (71°C) when inserted into center of meatball. Serve with slaw and toasted pita.

Notes:

Serve with tomato and cucumber slices for a bright and fresh compliment to the meatballs.

Serve with a dollop of assorted dips such as hummus, baba ghanoush or tzatziki.

Replace cabbage and shredded carrot with a bagged coleslaw blend.

Substitute kidney beans with black beans, navy beans or chickpeas.

Trying to sneak the beans in? Use white beans and mash until very smooth – even the pickiest of eaters will never notice!

Recipe source: Think Beef