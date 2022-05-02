Pan con Tomate Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe beefsteak tomatoes
- Kosher salt
- 1 ciabatta, split in half horizontally, cut crosswise into 3-inch slices
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Tsp of sherry or red wine vinegar
- 1 medium clove of garlic, grated on microplane
- Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
Directions:
- Split tomatoes in half, horizontally.
- Place a box grater in a large bowl and rub cut faces of tomatoes over the large holes of the grater, using the flattened palm of your hand to move the tomatoes back and forth. The flesh should be grated off, while the skin remains intact in your hand. Discard the skin.
- Hang tomato pulp in a strainer for half an hour. Discard the tomato water.
- Season the pulp with kosher salt, 1 tbsp of olive oil, vinegar, and garlic. Mix.
- Brush bread with olive oil and toast it in a frying pan. Alternatively, grill bread or toast under broiler.
- Top bread with tomato and finish with salt and a drizzle of oil.
