Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 bone-in skin-on turkey breast
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup thinly sliced onions
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp sliced garlic
  • ¼ cup brandy or white wine
  • 1 cup water or poultry stock
  • 1 Tbsp sliced sage
  • 1 tsp chopped thyme
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

Directions:

  1. Pat the turkey breast dry with a paper towel and season on both sides with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil to the pan and put the turkey breast in the skin side down. Cook the breast for 5 minutes, flip and cook for 5 more minutes. Take the turkey breast out of the pan, set aside and turn the heat down to medium.
  3. Add the remaining olive oil and the onion to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds or so. Add in the tomatoes and garlic and cook for another minute.
  4. Add the brandy, cook for about a minute or until it has mostly evaporated, then add the water or stock and the herbs.
  5. Return the turkey breast to the pan, let the water or stock come to a boil, put a lid on the pan, turn the heat to low and simmer for 35 minutes or until the turkey's internal temperature reaches 165°f. Check the pan every 10 minutes as you may need to add a little more liquid.
  6. Take the turkey out of the pan and set it aside to rest for 10 minutes. The sauce should be the consistency of a thick salsa. If it is too watery, put it back on the heat for a minute or two. Taste the sauce and add salt and pepper as needed.
  7. Remove the bone from the turkey breast and discard it. Thinly slice the breast and serve with the sauce on top.