Pan-Roasted Turkey Breast with Tomato Herb Sauce
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 10:55AM ADT Last Updated Monday, March 29, 2021 11:06AM ADT
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 bone-in skin-on turkey breast
- 3 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1 cup thinly sliced onions
- 1 cup grape tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp sliced garlic
- ¼ cup brandy or white wine
- 1 cup water or poultry stock
- 1 Tbsp sliced sage
- 1 tsp chopped thyme
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
Directions:
- Pat the turkey breast dry with a paper towel and season on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil to the pan and put the turkey breast in the skin side down. Cook the breast for 5 minutes, flip and cook for 5 more minutes. Take the turkey breast out of the pan, set aside and turn the heat down to medium.
- Add the remaining olive oil and the onion to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds or so. Add in the tomatoes and garlic and cook for another minute.
- Add the brandy, cook for about a minute or until it has mostly evaporated, then add the water or stock and the herbs.
- Return the turkey breast to the pan, let the water or stock come to a boil, put a lid on the pan, turn the heat to low and simmer for 35 minutes or until the turkey's internal temperature reaches 165°f. Check the pan every 10 minutes as you may need to add a little more liquid.
- Take the turkey out of the pan and set it aside to rest for 10 minutes. The sauce should be the consistency of a thick salsa. If it is too watery, put it back on the heat for a minute or two. Taste the sauce and add salt and pepper as needed.
- Remove the bone from the turkey breast and discard it. Thinly slice the breast and serve with the sauce on top.
