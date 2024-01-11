ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Pan-Seared Jerk Chicken Thighs

    CML Kitchen 2020

    Number of Servings: 4

    Jerk Seasoning Ingredients:

    • 1 tbsp onion powder
    • 1 tbsp garlic powder
    • 1 tbsp dried thyme
    • 1 tsp ground allspice
    • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
    • 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
    • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
    • 1/2 tsp black pepper
    • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
    • 1 tsp paprika
    • 1/2 tsp dried crushed red pepper flakes
    • 1 tsp salt

    Jerk Chicken Ingredients:

    • 8 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on
    • All of the homemade jerk seasoning
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 4 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
    • 1/2 cup dark rum
    • 1 cup chicken stock
    • 2 tbsp brown sugar
    • 1 tsp lime juice
    • Additional salt and pepper, to taste
    • Fresh thyme for garnish

    Jerk Seasoning Directions:

    1. Combine all the seasoning ingredients in a bowl.
    2. Use the entire mixture to marinate the chicken thighs.

    Chicken Directions:

    1. Rub the chicken thighs evenly with the prepared jerk seasoning. Marinate covered in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, ideally overnight for the best infusion of flavours.
    2. In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
    3. Sear the chicken, skin-side down, until crispy (about 5-7 minutes).
    4. Flip the chicken, cook for another 5 minutes, then set aside.
    5. Sauté garlic and onion in the same skillet until soft.
    6. Deglaze with rum, reduce by half.
    7. Add the chicken back into the skillet, pour in chicken stock, brown sugar and lime juice and bring to a simmer.
    8. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 25-30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.
    9. Serve with rice and beans and collard greens.

    Recipe by Chef Ben Kelly

