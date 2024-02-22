ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Paneer Chila

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Share

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cup paneer (crumbled)
    • 1 cup besan (chickpea flour)
    • 1 small onion (finely chopped)
    • 1 small tomato (finely chopped)
    • 1 green chili (finely chopped, if you like it spicy)
    • 1/2 inch ginger (grated)
    • 1/4 cup coriander leaves (chopped)
    • 1/2 teaspoon Shivani’s Curry masala
    • ½ teaspoon Shivani’s Garam masala Salt to taste
    • Water (as needed for batter)
    • Oil or ghee for cooking

    Prepare the Batter:

    1. In a mixing bowl, combine crumbled paneer, besan, chopped onion, tomato, green chili, grated ginger, chopped coriander leaves, spice, and salt.
    2. Gradually add water to the mixture to form a smooth batter with a pancake batter consistency.
    3. Allow the batter to rest for about 10-15 minutes. This helps the besan to absorb the flavors and thicken the batter.
    4. Heat a non-stick or well-seasoned cast-iron pan over medium heat. Drizzle a little oil or ghee and spread it evenly.
    5. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the center of the pan and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin pancake.
    6. Cook until the edges start to lift and the bottom turns golden brown. Drizzle some oil or ghee around the edges and flip the chila to cook the other side until golden brown.
    7. Repeat the process for the remaining batter, adding a little oil or ghee before each chila.

    Serve:

    1. Once both sides are cooked and have a golden brown color, remove the Paneer Chila from the pan.
    2. Serve hot with mint chutney, yogurt, or any ketchup of your choice.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News