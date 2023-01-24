Pesto Fried Eggs with Ricotta
4 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- 100 gm of ricotta
- 100 gm of pesto
- 2 tbsp of honey
- 1 tsp of chilli flakes
- Flaky sea salt
- Freshly cracked pepper
- Butter and crusty bread to serve
Directions:
- Heat a non-stick or cast iron skillet to medium high
- Add 1 tbsp per egg of pesto into the skillet and allow to heat
- Crack eggs into pesto and allow to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until desired doneness
- Meanwhile, toast 4 slices of bread
- Spread 1 tbsp of ricotta on each slice of toasted bread
- Top with drizzle of honey
- Top with egg, chilli flakes, salt, and pepper
Enjoy!
