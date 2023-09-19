CML Kitchen

    • Protein-Packed Pancakes

    Makes 8 pancakes

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cup quick oats
    • 1 tsp baking powder
    • 1 Tbsp maple syrup
    • 2 eggs
    • ½ cup plan Greek yogurt
    • 1 tsp vanilla
    • 2 Tbsp milk

    Directions:

    1. Blend oats to a fine flour
    2. Whisk in baking powder, then add remaining ingredients.
    3. Pour ¼ of batter into a greased pan, cook for about 2 minutes per side.

