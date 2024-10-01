ATLANTIC
    • Pumpkin Spice Bars

    Ingredients:

    • 3 cups quick oats divided
    • 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1 cup pumpkin puree, canned
    • ½ cup maple syrup
    • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
    • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • ⅓ cup chopped pecans
    • ⅓ cup chocolate chips

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8x8 inch baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.
    2. Put 2 cups of the quick oats in a blender or food processor and blend until you’ve created oat flour.
    3. Transfer the oat flour to a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining oats, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt and stir to combine.
    4. Add pumpkin, maple syrup, coconut oil, flaxseed and vanilla to the dry ingredients and mix well until combined.
    5. Fold in the chocolate chips and pecans, saving a few for the top.
    6. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish. Scatter additional chocolate chips and pecans on top, gently pressing them down.
    7. Bake for about 25 minutes, until the bars are cooked through, and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
    8. Allow the bars to cool completely in the pan before cutting.

