Quick Seafood Pasta
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Ingredients:
- 1/2 box of spaghetti
- 1/2 cup tomato purée
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly Sliced
- 1/2 lb of mussels, rinsed
- 6 sea scallops, foot removed and cut Into quarters
- 1 haddock fillet cut Into 10 pieces
- 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 3-4 tbsp fresh chopped parsley
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta.
- Add the pasta to the water and cook according to the package instructions.
- While the pasta is cooking heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes.
- Add in the olive oil and sliced garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add in the seafood, wine and crushed red pepper flakes, cover the pan and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the tomato purée into the pan and toss or gently stir to mix.
- Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper as needed.
- Drain the pasta and add it into the pan with the seafood along with the parsely (reserve some for garnish).
- Toss or stir the pasta to coat with the sauce and serve garnished with a little more parsley.
- Sevrve with a side salad and a Chilled Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc
*Peeled Shrimp maybe added along with the other seafood.