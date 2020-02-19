Ingredients:

1/2 box of spaghetti

1/2 cup tomato purée

1/4 cup white wine

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly Sliced

1/2 lb of mussels, rinsed

6 sea scallops, foot removed and cut Into quarters

1 haddock fillet cut Into 10 pieces

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

3-4 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Add the pasta to the water and cook according to the package instructions. While the pasta is cooking heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add in the olive oil and sliced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add in the seafood, wine and crushed red pepper flakes, cover the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomato purée into the pan and toss or gently stir to mix. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper as needed. Drain the pasta and add it into the pan with the seafood along with the parsely (reserve some for garnish). Toss or stir the pasta to coat with the sauce and serve garnished with a little more parsley. Sevrve with a side salad and a Chilled Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc

*Peeled Shrimp maybe added along with the other seafood.