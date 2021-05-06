Advertisement
Recipe: Asparagus Mimosa Salad
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 4:40PM ADT Last Updated Thursday, May 6, 2021 4:43PM ADT
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 2 hardboiled eggs
- 4 strips of bacon
- 1 tablespoon minced parsley
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Break the ends off the asparagus and peel if the stocks are thicker than your pinky finger.
- Drop the asparagus in the boiling water for 30 seconds. Take the asparagus out of the boiling water and drop it in ice water for 1 minute.
- Drain the asparagus.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the parsley, shallot, vinegar, mustard and honey.
- Slowly whisk the olive oil into the combined ingredients in the bowl.
- Divide the asparagus among two plates, spoon the dressing over the asparagus.
- Mince the boiled eggs and sprinkle over the asparagus.
- Crumble the bacon and sprinkle that over the asparagus as well.
- Serve.