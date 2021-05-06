Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • 2 hardboiled eggs
  • 4 strips of bacon
  • 1 tablespoon minced parsley
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  2. Break the ends off the asparagus and peel if the stocks are thicker than your pinky finger.
  3. Drop the asparagus in the boiling water for 30 seconds. Take the asparagus out of the boiling water and drop it in ice water for 1 minute.
  4. Drain the asparagus.
  5. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the parsley, shallot, vinegar, mustard and honey.
  6. Slowly whisk the olive oil into the combined ingredients in the bowl.
  7. Divide the asparagus among two plates, spoon the dressing over the asparagus.
  8. Mince the boiled eggs and sprinkle over the asparagus.
  9. Crumble the bacon and sprinkle that over the asparagus as well.
  10. Serve.