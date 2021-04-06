Advertisement
Recipe: Carrot Cake Pancakes
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 4:14PM ADT
Share:
Mix these ingredients in a bowl:
- 1 cup oat flour (put oats in a blender and process until they become a flour)
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
Mix these ingredients in a separate bowl:
- 1 cup grated carrots (I processed in a blender)
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2/3 cup milk of your choice
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup currants
Directions:
- Mix both bowls together to form a batter.
- Heat pan, spray with a bit of cooking spray, and put ¼ cup batter into the pan.
- Cook until brown on both sides.
- OR pour onto a greased sheet pan and cook at 350 for 15 minutes!
Topping: Vanilla Greek yogurt, walnuts, coconut and shredded carrot