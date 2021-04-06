Mix these ingredients in a bowl:

  • 1 cup oat flour (put oats in a blender and process until they become a flour)
  • ½ cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 ½ tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp nutmeg

Mix these ingredients in a separate bowl:

  • 1 cup grated carrots (I processed in a blender)
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2/3 cup milk of your choice
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup currants

Directions:

  1. Mix both bowls together to form a batter.
  2. Heat pan, spray with a bit of cooking spray, and put ¼ cup batter into the pan.
  3. Cook until brown on both sides.
  4. OR pour onto a greased sheet pan and cook at 350 for 15 minutes!

Topping: Vanilla Greek yogurt, walnuts, coconut and shredded carrot