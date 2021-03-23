Yield: 12 oat bars

Ingredients:

  • 2 Medium bananas
  • 1 cup/250mL Oats
  • 1/3 cup/80mL Dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup/60mL Shredded coconut

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and spray a 5x9” loaf pan.
  2. Finely chop dried cranberries and set aside.
  3. Next, mash bananas in a bowl. Add oats and coconut to banana and mix well.
  4. Scoop about half of the mix into the loaf pan and flatten evenly.
  5. Sprinkle the chopped cranberries evenly into the loaf pan, then add the remainder of the banana, oat and coconut mix on top.
  6. Place in the oven for 10-15 minutes.
  7. After baking, let cool and cut into squares.