Recipe: Easy Oat Breakfast Bars
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 4:48PM ADT
Yield: 12 oat bars
Ingredients:
- 2 Medium bananas
- 1 cup/250mL Oats
- 1/3 cup/80mL Dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup/60mL Shredded coconut
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F and spray a 5x9” loaf pan.
- Finely chop dried cranberries and set aside.
- Next, mash bananas in a bowl. Add oats and coconut to banana and mix well.
- Scoop about half of the mix into the loaf pan and flatten evenly.
- Sprinkle the chopped cranberries evenly into the loaf pan, then add the remainder of the banana, oat and coconut mix on top.
- Place in the oven for 10-15 minutes.
- After baking, let cool and cut into squares.