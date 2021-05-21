Cook time: 10 minutes

Prep time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Marinated Shrimp Ingredients:

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pound of shrimp (we used Belle-Baie shrimps)

Lemon juice

Pasta Ingredients:

1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-5 cloves garlic, smashed

1 pound of penne, or similar large pasta noodles

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¾ cup of chopped canned tomatoes

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup dry vermouth

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup chopped onions

3/4 cup seafood broth

1 tsp of unsalted butter

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup reserved pasta cooking water

1 lemon, zested

Grated gruyere cheese

Marinated Shrimp Directions:

In a bowl, combine the minced garlic, olive oil, salt (1/4 tsp), pepper, and cayenne.

Toss in the shrimp and set aside while preparing the pasta.

Pasta Directions:

Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and cook al dente according to the package directions. In a large saucepan, heat the oil (1 tbs) and sauté the smashed garlic cloves until golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, remove the garlic and discard. On medium heat, add the remaining oil and cook the minced garlic and onions until fragrant. Add the flour and stir thoroughly; cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Add the vermouth, cook for 1 minute to evaporate the alcohol, then add the parsley and seafood broth. Whisk to combine and cook for 2-3 minutes to thicken the sauce. Add tomatoes and cook for 1 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and immediately whisk in the lemon juice. Add the well drained pasta and shrimp to the sauce and stir to combine and coat. Add the salt and pepper to your taste. If the sauce is too thick, add the a little more seafood broth 1-2 tablespoons at a time until you get the thickness you want. Top the pasta with lemon zest, more chopped parsley and serve with grated cheese.

Making garlic oil as a base for this sauce takes it to a whole new level of depth of garlic flavor and the sweet shrimp are a perfect foil for the gentle spice of the peppers and garlic.