Serves: 4, as a shared appetiser

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 ears of corn on the cob
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 1 heirloom tomato, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 avocado, cubed
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • 1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1 bag corn chips to serve

Directions:

  1. Heat cast iron pan to high (this can also be done on a BBQ).
  2. Husk 2 ears of corn and put in pan, grilling until all sides are charred. Turn frequently.
  3. Add 1 jalapeno to pan and char on all sides.
  4. Dice 1 shallot and 1 heirloom tomato.
  5. Mince 1 garlic clove.
  6. Cube 1 avocado.
  7. Place all in a large bowl.
  8. Zest 1 lime into bowl with other ingredients. Add lime juice.
  9. Chop 1/3 cup cilantro.
  10. When corn is fully charred, remove from pan and let cool. Once cool, cut kernels from cobb.
  11. Remove charred jalapeno from pan. Remove seeds and chop roughly.
  12. Add corn, jalapeno, 1 tsp of paprika, chilli powder, olive oil, and maple syrup to bowl and stir.
  13. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  14. Add 1/3 cup chopped cilantro and stir.
  15. Top with 1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese.
  16. Serve with corn chips and enjoy!