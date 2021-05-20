Advertisement
Recipe: Grilled Corn and Avocado Salsa
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 12:33PM ADT
Serves: 4, as a shared appetiser
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 ears of corn on the cob
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 shallot, diced
- 1 heirloom tomato, diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 avocado, cubed
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 bag corn chips to serve
Directions:
- Heat cast iron pan to high (this can also be done on a BBQ).
- Husk 2 ears of corn and put in pan, grilling until all sides are charred. Turn frequently.
- Add 1 jalapeno to pan and char on all sides.
- Dice 1 shallot and 1 heirloom tomato.
- Mince 1 garlic clove.
- Cube 1 avocado.
- Place all in a large bowl.
- Zest 1 lime into bowl with other ingredients. Add lime juice.
- Chop 1/3 cup cilantro.
- When corn is fully charred, remove from pan and let cool. Once cool, cut kernels from cobb.
- Remove charred jalapeno from pan. Remove seeds and chop roughly.
- Add corn, jalapeno, 1 tsp of paprika, chilli powder, olive oil, and maple syrup to bowl and stir.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add 1/3 cup chopped cilantro and stir.
- Top with 1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese.
- Serve with corn chips and enjoy!