Serves: 2 – 3 as a shared appetiser

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 5 mins

Ingredients

Halloumi Fries:

  • 1 pack of halloumi
  • 1 tbs flour
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 – 2 cups Vegetable or Canola Oil
  • 1 bunch Cilantro

Chipotle Aioli:

  • 2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Garlic Clove minced
  • 100 ml can Chipotle Peppers in Sauce

Directions

Halloumi Fries:

  1. Fill bottom of heavy based pot with cooking oil until it is 1 – 2 inches deep
  2. Heat oil to medium high
  3. Cut halloumi lengthwise into fries
  4. In a plate mix 1 tbs flour, ½ tsp paprika, salt and pepper
  5. Coat fries in flour mix
  6. Fry halloumi fries in batches until golden brown on all sides – don’t overcrowd the pot

Chipotle Aioli:

  1. Put 2 cups of mayonnaise in bowl
  2. Add 1 clove of minced garlic
  3. Chop or blend chipotle peppers until fine
  4. Add chipotle to mayonnaise a little at a time and mix. Taste and keep adding until sauce reaches your desired heat level
  5. Chop Cilantro and sprinkle over fries
  6. Dip fries in sauce and enjoy!