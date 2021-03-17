Advertisement
Recipe: Halloumi Fries with Chipotle Aioli
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:00PM ADT
Serves: 2 – 3 as a shared appetiser
Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 5 mins
Ingredients
Halloumi Fries:
- 1 pack of halloumi
- 1 tbs flour
- ½ tsp paprika
- Salt and pepper
- 1 – 2 cups Vegetable or Canola Oil
- 1 bunch Cilantro
Chipotle Aioli:
- 2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Garlic Clove minced
- 100 ml can Chipotle Peppers in Sauce
Directions
Halloumi Fries:
- Fill bottom of heavy based pot with cooking oil until it is 1 – 2 inches deep
- Heat oil to medium high
- Cut halloumi lengthwise into fries
- In a plate mix 1 tbs flour, ½ tsp paprika, salt and pepper
- Coat fries in flour mix
- Fry halloumi fries in batches until golden brown on all sides – don’t overcrowd the pot
Chipotle Aioli:
- Put 2 cups of mayonnaise in bowl
- Add 1 clove of minced garlic
- Chop or blend chipotle peppers until fine
- Add chipotle to mayonnaise a little at a time and mix. Taste and keep adding until sauce reaches your desired heat level
- Chop Cilantro and sprinkle over fries
- Dip fries in sauce and enjoy!