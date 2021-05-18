Advertisement
Recipe: Seven-Layer Mediterranean Dip
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 2:12PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, May 18, 2021 2:20PM ADT
Layer 1: Tzatziki (see recipe)
Layer 2: Hummus (see recipe)
Layer 3: Cucumber, chopped
Layer 4: Tomato, chopped
Layer 5: Red pepper, chopped
Layer 6: Feta, crumbled
Layer 7: Chives, chopped
Directions:
- Find a shallow dish or platter.
- Spread tzatziki on the bottom of the platter.
- Spread the hummus on top.
- Top with cucumber, tomato, red pepper, feta and chives.
- Refrigerate if not serving right away.
- Serve with toasted pita chips. Simply cut whole wheat pita into wedges, bake at 350 for 4 minutes per side until crispy.
Easy Tzatziki Recipe
Ingredients:
- ½ cucumber, grated
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp dill
- Juice and zest of ½ lemon
Directions:
- Squeeze excess moisture out of grated cucumber before adding to recipe.
- Mix all ingredients together and enjoy.
Easy Hummus Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1, 19 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- ¼ cup tahini
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2-3 Tbsp of water (if needed to make the dip smooth)
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a food processor until smooth and enjoy.
