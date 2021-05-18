Layer 1: Tzatziki (see recipe)

Layer 2: Hummus (see recipe)

Layer 3: Cucumber, chopped

Layer 4: Tomato, chopped

Layer 5: Red pepper, chopped

Layer 6: Feta, crumbled

Layer 7: Chives, chopped

Directions:

  1. Find a shallow dish or platter.
  2. Spread tzatziki on the bottom of the platter.
  3. Spread the hummus on top.
  4. Top with cucumber, tomato, red pepper, feta and chives.
  5. Refrigerate if not serving right away.
  6. Serve with toasted pita chips. Simply cut whole wheat pita into wedges, bake at 350 for 4 minutes per side until crispy.

Easy Tzatziki Recipe

Ingredients:

  • ½ cucumber, grated
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp dill
  • Juice and zest of ½ lemon

Directions:

  1. Squeeze excess moisture out of grated cucumber before adding to recipe.
  2. Mix all ingredients together and enjoy.

Easy Hummus Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1, 19 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • ¼ cup tahini
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2-3 Tbsp of water (if needed to make the dip smooth)

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a food processor until smooth and enjoy.