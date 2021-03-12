Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon (25 mL) butter
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) curry powder
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 2 cups (500 mL) diced carrots
  • 1 cup (250 mL) celery
  • 1 cup (250 mL) diced peeled potatoes
  • 3/4 cup (180 mL) dried lentils red or orange, rinsed
  • 1 cup (250 mL) chicken broth
  • 3 cups (750 mL) milk
  • 5 oz (150 g) jalapeño-flavoured Havarti cubed
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh coriander

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat.
  2. Sauté curry, carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, until onions are softened.
  3. Add lentils, broth, milk. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered until lentils are soft, 30-40 minutes.
  4. Purée soup in blender until smooth. Adjust seasoning. Serve garnished with the Havarti and coriander.