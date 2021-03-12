Advertisement
Recipe: Spicy Red Lentil and Havarti Soup
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 12:01PM AST
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon (25 mL) butter
- 2 tsp (10 mL) curry powder
- 1 onion chopped
- 2 cups (500 mL) diced carrots
- 1 cup (250 mL) celery
- 1 cup (250 mL) diced peeled potatoes
- 3/4 cup (180 mL) dried lentils red or orange, rinsed
- 1 cup (250 mL) chicken broth
- 3 cups (750 mL) milk
- 5 oz (150 g) jalapeño-flavoured Havarti cubed
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh coriander
Directions:
- In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat.
- Sauté curry, carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, until onions are softened.
- Add lentils, broth, milk. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered until lentils are soft, 30-40 minutes.
- Purée soup in blender until smooth. Adjust seasoning. Serve garnished with the Havarti and coriander.
