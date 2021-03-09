Ingredients:

  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped fine
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped fine
  • 1-inch (2.5-cm) piece of fresh ginger, peeled & grated fine
  • 2 cups diced fresh tomatoes or one can of plain diced tomatoes
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup of red curry paste
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 can (15-ounce/425 grams) coconut milk, water and solids
  • 4 cups (.75 L) vegetable broth
  • 1 cup (200 grams) dried red lentils, rinsed and drained
  • Handful fresh cilantro, chopped, to serve
  • Sliced fresh sugar snap peas to top
  • Wedges of fresh lime, to serve

Directions:

  • Add a tablespoon of vegetable oil to a medium pot. Heat over medium-high heat.
  • Add the onion and sauté until slightly softened, 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Add the garlic and ginger, sautéing until fragrant and barely golden, about 1 minute.
  • Stir in tomatoes and remaining seasonings.
  • Stir in the coconut milk and vegetable broth.
  • Add the lentils and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat to a simmer, and cooking until the lentils are very tender, and broken down, 25 to 30 minutes. The soup will be thick, and the lentils broken down a bit.
  • Serve hot, topped with cilantro and a squeeze of lime.