Serves: 1 person

Prep time: 15 mins

Total time: 1 – 2 hrs

Ingredients:

  • Roughly 6 oz/170 gm fresh tuna, cubed
  • 1 tsp shallots, diced
  • 1 tsp green onion, sliced
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp Maggi sauce
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp rice vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame eeds

Directions:

  1. Cube Tuna into ¼ inch cubes.
  2. Dice one shallot.
  3. Slice one green onion
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 tsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp Maggi sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 tsp shallots, 1 tsp rice vinegar, 1/2 tsp maple syrup, and 1 tsp chilli flakes (optional).
  5. Add tuna and stir to coat.
  6. Refrigerate mixture for 1 – 2 hours prior to serving
  7. Put tuna in serving bowls, top with 1 tsp sesame seeds and 1 tsp sliced green onion