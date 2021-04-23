Advertisement
Recipe: Tuna Poke Bowl
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 4:14PM ADT Last Updated Friday, April 23, 2021 4:18PM ADT
Serves: 1 person
Prep time: 15 mins
Total time: 1 – 2 hrs
Ingredients:
- Roughly 6 oz/170 gm fresh tuna, cubed
- 1 tsp shallots, diced
- 1 tsp green onion, sliced
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp Maggi sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- 1/2 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
- 1 tsp toasted sesame eeds
Directions:
- Cube Tuna into ¼ inch cubes.
- Dice one shallot.
- Slice one green onion
- In a large bowl, whisk together 1 tsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp Maggi sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 tsp shallots, 1 tsp rice vinegar, 1/2 tsp maple syrup, and 1 tsp chilli flakes (optional).
- Add tuna and stir to coat.
- Refrigerate mixture for 1 – 2 hours prior to serving
- Put tuna in serving bowls, top with 1 tsp sesame seeds and 1 tsp sliced green onion