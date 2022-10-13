Roasted Squash Cavatappi with Dairy Isle Cream Sauce
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 500 grams of cavatappi pasta
- ½ cup of Dairy Isle evaporated milk
- 1 large white onion, diced
- 3-4 lbs of butternut squash, peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes
- 3 cloves of garlic, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 bunch of sage
- ½ cup of pine nuts
- ¼ cup of olive oil
- ½ cup of grated parmesan
- ¼ cup diced red pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Place the squash, onion, garlic, sage leaves, salt, pepper, and olive oil onto the sheet pan.
- Place vegetables in oven until fully roasted and fork tender, then remove from the oven and set aside.
- Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil and season with a tsp of salt.
- Cook pasta as per instructions 7-10 minutes and set aside.
- Place all the roasted vegetables in a blender, or food processor, and puree until smooth, then gradually add the condensed milk to thin it out into a sauce consistency.
- Place the pasta in a bowl; add the sauce the cover the pasta.
- Garnish with shaved parmesan, diced red pepper, roasted sage leaves and toasted pine nuts.
