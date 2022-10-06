Roasted Turkey With Cranberry and Apple Stuffing
Roasted Turkey With Cranberry and Apple Stuffing
Serves 4 to 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes to 1 hour, plus 10 minutes resting
Ingredients:
- 1/4 of dried cranberries
- 2 tbsp of brandy
- 2 tbsp of olive oil
- 2 tbsp of sliced shallot or onion
- 1/2 cup of diced apple (peeled and cored)
- 1/4 cup of stock or water
- 2 tsp of minced thyme
- 1/4 cup of fresh breadcrumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 boneless skinless turkey breasts
Directions:
- Soak the cranberries in the brandy for 15 minutes.
- Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the olive oil, shallot, and apple. Sauté the mixture for three to four minutes, or until the apples and shallots soften.
- Add the brandy-soaked cranberries to the pan and the stock, or water, and thyme. Cook until the liquid has almost completely evaporated.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the fresh breadcrumbs. Taste the mixture and season with salt and pepper as needed.
- Butterfly the turkey breasts and lay them on your work surface so they overlap slightly.
- Drizzle the breasts with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
- Press the stuffing into the turkey breast and roll them to create a pinwheel.
- Tie the turkey breasts closed with butcher's twine and place in a small roasting pan. Drizzle the outside of the breasts with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Roast the turkey breasts in a 350°F oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
- Remove the turkey roast from the oven, let it rest for 10 minutes, remove the twine, slice and serve.
