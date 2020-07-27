Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chocolate chips
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows or marshmallow fluff
  • ½ cup graham crackers broken into pieces

Directions:

  1. In a heat proof bowl, over simmering water, add chocolate chips and allow to melt, about 10 mins, stir occasionally. You can add 1 teaspoon of desired flavouring to the chocolate.
  2. Remove chocolate mixture from heat and pour half of the melted chocolate onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
  3. Spread chocolate to desire thickness.
  4. Sprinkle spread chocolate with marshmallows, graham crackers or any desired toppings.
  5. Pour remaining chocolate over the top and spread to cover all of the toppings.
  6. Place tray into the fridge and allow to cool completely.
  7. Once cooled remove from fridge and break or cut bark into desire size pieces.

S’mores Dip

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chocolate chips
  • 2 cup mini marshmallows
  • ¼ cup milk

Directions:

  1. In a heat proof bowl, set over simmering water, add chocolate chips, 1 cup of mini marshmallows, and milk. Add 1 teaspoon of flavouring if desired.
  2. Stir mixture occasionally until all ingredients are melted together, about 10 minutes.
  3. Transfer mixture to a 6 x 8 oven safe dish.
  4. Spread mixture evenly into the dish and top with remaining marshmallows.
  5. Place dish close to the top of a preheated oven set at Broil.
  6. Watch carefully as the marshmallows turn golden brown, which may only take 2 minutes.
  7. Remove from oven and serve immediately with your favorite crackers, cookies, or chips.