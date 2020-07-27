Advertisement
S’mores Bark and Dip Recipe
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 10:50AM ADT
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chocolate chips
- 1 cup mini marshmallows or marshmallow fluff
- ½ cup graham crackers broken into pieces
Directions:
- In a heat proof bowl, over simmering water, add chocolate chips and allow to melt, about 10 mins, stir occasionally. You can add 1 teaspoon of desired flavouring to the chocolate.
- Remove chocolate mixture from heat and pour half of the melted chocolate onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Spread chocolate to desire thickness.
- Sprinkle spread chocolate with marshmallows, graham crackers or any desired toppings.
- Pour remaining chocolate over the top and spread to cover all of the toppings.
- Place tray into the fridge and allow to cool completely.
- Once cooled remove from fridge and break or cut bark into desire size pieces.
S’mores Dip
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chocolate chips
- 2 cup mini marshmallows
- ¼ cup milk
Directions:
- In a heat proof bowl, set over simmering water, add chocolate chips, 1 cup of mini marshmallows, and milk. Add 1 teaspoon of flavouring if desired.
- Stir mixture occasionally until all ingredients are melted together, about 10 minutes.
- Transfer mixture to a 6 x 8 oven safe dish.
- Spread mixture evenly into the dish and top with remaining marshmallows.
- Place dish close to the top of a preheated oven set at Broil.
- Watch carefully as the marshmallows turn golden brown, which may only take 2 minutes.
- Remove from oven and serve immediately with your favorite crackers, cookies, or chips.