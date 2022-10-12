Seasoned Plate Butter Board

A Victoria police officer who committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018 has been suspended without pay for 30 days, according to the B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC). The discreditable conduct stemmed from a sexual encounter between VicPD Sgt. Brent Keleher and a woman identified only as N.O., where the consent of the encounter was in dispute.