Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.