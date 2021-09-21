Advertisement
Smoked Bologna Breakfast Sandwich
Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021 5:09PM ADT
Share:
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 4 thick slices of bologna (we used Chris Brothers Country Style Bologna)
- 4 hamburger bun
- 2 oz butter
- 4 eggs
- Boston bib lettuce
- Sliced fresh tomato
- Sliced red onions
- Sliced cheddar cheese
- 4 tbsp grainy mustard (we used Chris Brothers grainy mustard)
- 4 tbsp mayonnaise
- Bread and butter pickles
Directions:
- In a large skillet, melt 1 tbsp of butter and fry the four slices of bologna and over easy eggs, use the remaining butter to grill the buns.
- To assemble, add the grainy mustard to the bottom bun, followed by lettuce, bologna, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, fried egg and top with red onions and mayo. Finish with bread and butter pickles.