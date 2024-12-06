ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Smoked Salmon Dip

    Share

    Creamy smoked salmon dip with lemon and dill. Served with kettle chips.

    Yield: up to 12 servings

    Items to be prepped ahead: N/A

    Ingredients:

    • 115 g smoked salmon
    • 1 pkg cream cheese, softened
    • ½ cup sour cream
    • ½ tsp dried dill
    • ½ tsp garlic powder
    • 1 tbsp minced chives
    • 1 tsp lemon zest
    • 1 tsp lemon juice
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1 lg bag of kettle chips

    Directions:

    1. Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, dill and garlic powder together until light.
    2. Fold the salmon, chives, lemon zest and juice into the mixture. Taste and adjust, season with salt and pepper.
    3. Put the dip in a dip dish, cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for two to 24 hours.
    4. Garnich the dip with minced chives and serve.

    Note: To turn this into a hot dip, substitute the sour cream for mayonnaise, double the lemon juice, and top the dip with ½ a cup of grated mozzarella and ¼ cup of grated parmesan. Bake in a 375°f oven for 18 to 22 minutes or until the edges start to bubble.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News