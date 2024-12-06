Smoked Salmon Dip
Creamy smoked salmon dip with lemon and dill. Served with kettle chips.
Yield: up to 12 servings
Items to be prepped ahead: N/A
Ingredients:
- 115 g smoked salmon
- 1 pkg cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ tsp dried dill
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp minced chives
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lg bag of kettle chips
Directions:
- Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, dill and garlic powder together until light.
- Fold the salmon, chives, lemon zest and juice into the mixture. Taste and adjust, season with salt and pepper.
- Put the dip in a dip dish, cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for two to 24 hours.
- Garnich the dip with minced chives and serve.
Note: To turn this into a hot dip, substitute the sour cream for mayonnaise, double the lemon juice, and top the dip with ½ a cup of grated mozzarella and ¼ cup of grated parmesan. Bake in a 375°f oven for 18 to 22 minutes or until the edges start to bubble.
DEVELOPING Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into third day as new clues emerge
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
Canada's list of banned guns is expanding. Here's what you need to know
Canada is expanding its federal ban on firearms, adding 324 makes and models of guns to the prohibited weapons list, effective immediately.
What is still being delivered? What to know about the Canada Post strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store
Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.
Police charge mother with alleged abduction of seven-year-old daughter following custody dispute
A Toronto mother has been charged criminally after she allegedly abducted her seven-year-old daughter following a court’s decision to grant the girl’s father full custody.
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
-
WEATHER Slushy roads and slippery sidewalks as freeze-thaw cycle continues
Warm westerly winds provided a boost in temperatures for communities along the Alberta foothills, including Calgary, where it hit 9 C as early as 5 a.m.
-
Killer of 2-year-old boy still unknown 4 years later: Edmonton police
Police are still trying to determine who killed a two-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton four years ago.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
A timeline of the legacy of the Montreal massacre
The Montreal massacre, which took place 35 years ago, sparked a national discussion about violence against women and drove major public policy changes, especially around gun control.
-
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
BREAKING Trillium Line will open on Jan. 6 with five-day service
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
The Christmas Cheer Breakfast, a cherished holiday tradition in the nation’s capital, returned Friday to raise funds for local organizations like the Ottawa Food Bank.
-
Three eastern Ontario boards of health to merge into new South East Health Unit
Three eastern Ontario health units will be merging into a single health unit in the new year.
Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation
The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.
Human remains found at Hanover construction site
The Hanover Police Service is investigating human remains that were dug up at a construction site.
Ski season has arrived: Here's what's open
Despite Mother Nature taking her time shifting from the mild fall weather, the recent blast of winter means ski season has arrived.
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due heating issue
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
-
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
Century-old human remains found at Hanover construction site
The remains of a child buried in Hanover about a century ago have been unearthed at a construction site.
Property crimes down, crimes against people up: WPS
The November statistics released by Windsor police show property crimes are down and crimes against people are up.
Alleged drug trafficker arrested for bail violations
Windsor police say a 54-year-old man facing drug trafficking charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.
How to stay safe this holiday season
Health Canada is advocating for safety this holiday season, providing some tips so you can stay vigilant.
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Winnipeg stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier in the week.
-
Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
Sask. government bans employers from taking tips from workers, limits sick note requests
The provincial government announced a host of new employment rules on Wednesday, including banning employers from keeping tips from their workers.
Two charged, wanted in connection to man's death on Saskatchewan First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP say two men have now been charged and are wanted in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation in the province's southeast
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Environment Canada issues rainfall, snowfall warnings for parts of B.C.
Environment Canada says heavy rain and snow will hit separate regions of British Columbia on Friday, promising to make travel difficult for many this weekend.
-
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall, snowfall warnings for parts of B.C.
Environment Canada says heavy rain and snow will hit separate regions of British Columbia on Friday, promising to make travel difficult for many this weekend.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.