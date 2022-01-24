Smoky Bacon Potato Chowder w/ Citrus Chive Butter
Serves 8-10 ppl
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp salted butter (we used Dairy Isle salted butter)
- 3 cups leeks, rinsed and sliced
- ½ cup celery, finely diced
- ½ cup onion, finely diced
- ½ cup carrots, finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ cup cooked bacon, diced (reserve a sprinkle for garnish)
- 1 pound russet potatoes, diced (we used PEI russet potatoes)
- 1 pound red potatoes, diced (we used PEI red potatoes)
- 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 6 cups evaporated milk (Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
- 2 cups water
- Salt and cracked pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add the butter to a large pot over medium heat and let it melt.
- Add the leeks, carrots, celery onion, bacon and let sauté until the vegetables start to become tender – 6 to 8 minutes.
- Add the two types of potatoes.
- Add the 6 cups of condensed milk and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and let simmer until potatoes are tender.
- Remove 1/3 of the potato/vegetable mixture and place it in the food processor and process until pureed.
- Add the garlic and Dijon mustard and puree mixture back into the pot and bring back to a light simmer. You can adjust thickness with water if desired.
- Season with salt and cracked pepper.
- Pour an 8-10 oz. portion into a bowl and top with a 1 tbsp. of citrus chive butter and sprinkle bacon for garnish.
- Serve with fresh made tea biscuits.
Citrus Chive Butter Ingredients
- 1 cup of softened salted butter (we used Dairy Isle salted butter)
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- ¼ cup chopped chives
- 1 tsp smoked paprika