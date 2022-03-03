Spaghetti Aglio E Olio Recipe
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 350 – 500 gm dried linguini noodles
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 6 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 tsp red chilli flakes
- 1 lemon
- 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Fill a large pot with water.
- Add 1 tbsp of salt and bring to a boil.
- Add pasta, 1 tsp of olive oil, and cook according to instructions.
- Meanwhile, heat pan to medium heat and add ½ cup of olive oil.
- Slice 6 garlic cloves.
- Slice lemon in half.
- Roughly chop parsley.
- Add sliced garlic to hot oil, stirring continuously until garlic starts to brown.
- Then add 1 tsp of red chilli flakes and remove from heat.
- Reserve ¼ cup of pasta water from boiling pasta and drain once cooked.
- Add pasta and ¼ cup of pasta water to pan.
- Juice one lemon into the pan.
- Toss in chopped parsley and stir to combine.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Plate pasta and generously grate parmesan cheese over each serving.
