Spatchcock Easter Turkey
Herb Compound Butter Ingredients:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh sage
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- (Optionally, use dry herbs rather than fresh ones, or store-bought garlic butter)
Turkey Ingredients:
- 1 (12-14 lb) whole turkey, spatchcocked (backbone removed and flattened)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large onion, roughly chopped
- 1 large carrot, roughly chopped
- 2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
- 4-5 cups turkey broth or water
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).
- Prepare the herb compound butter by combining the softened butter, chopped parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, minced garlic, lemon zest, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Mix until well combined. Set aside.
- To spatchcock the turkey, remove the backbone using kitchen shears or a sharp knife by cutting along both sides of the backbone. Turn the turkey breast-side up, and press firmly on the breastbone to flatten the bird. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels.
- Rub about 2/3 of the herb compound butter under the skin of the turkey, making sure to distribute it evenly over the breast, thighs, and legs. Rub the remaining 1/3 of the compound butter all over the outside of the turkey. Drizzle olive oil over the turkey and season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Scatter the chopped onion, carrot, and celery in a large roasting pan to create a bed for the turkey. Place the spatchcocked turkey, breast-side up, on top of the vegetables.
- Pour the chicken or turkey broth into the roasting pan, ensuring the vegetables are submerged but not covering the turkey.
- Place the roasting pan in the preheated oven and roast for 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours, basting the turkey with pan juices every 30 minutes. If the turkey starts to brown too quickly, cover it loosely with aluminum foil. The turkey is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F (74°C).
- Remove the turkey from the oven and let it rest for 20-30 minutes, tented with aluminum foil, to allow the juices to redistribute. This will result in a more tender and juicy turkey.
- While the turkey is resting, you can prepare a simple gravy using the pan juices and vegetables if desired. Place the roasting pan over medium heat on the stovetop, and use a potato masher to break down the vegetables. Simmer the mixture for 5-10 minutes, and then strain it through a fine-mesh sieve into a saucepan. Skim off any excess fat and simmer the gravy until it reaches your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- To serve, transfer the spatchcocked turkey to a large cutting board or serving platter. Carve the turkey into portions, and serve with the prepared gravy on the side. Optionally, garnish the platter with fresh herbs such as rosemary, sage, parsley, and thyme.
