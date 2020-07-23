Ingredients:

  • ½ bag of restaurant-style nachos
  • ½ a bison top sirloin steak, cooked to medium and sliced thin
  • ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
  • ¼ cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 cup roasted vegetables (corn, zucchini, sweet potato, red bell pepper)
  • 2-3 tbsp pickled jalapenos
  • Salsa and sour cream to serve

Directions:

  1. Put the nachos on a pizza pan lined with parchment paper and top with half the cheese.
  2. Spread the vegetables, jalapenos, and steak around the nachos and top with the remaining cheese.
  3. Bake in the oven on 400°F for 10-12 minutes or until the vegetables are hot and the cheese has melted.
  4. Serve the nachos with your favourite salsa and sour cream.