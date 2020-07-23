Advertisement
Spicy BBQ Bison Steak Nachos
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:48PM ADT
Ingredients:
- ½ bag of restaurant-style nachos
- ½ a bison top sirloin steak, cooked to medium and sliced thin
- ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 cup roasted vegetables (corn, zucchini, sweet potato, red bell pepper)
- 2-3 tbsp pickled jalapenos
- Salsa and sour cream to serve
Directions:
- Put the nachos on a pizza pan lined with parchment paper and top with half the cheese.
- Spread the vegetables, jalapenos, and steak around the nachos and top with the remaining cheese.
- Bake in the oven on 400°F for 10-12 minutes or until the vegetables are hot and the cheese has melted.
- Serve the nachos with your favourite salsa and sour cream.
