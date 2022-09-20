Advertisement
Stacked Tortilla Bake with Chicken Chili
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 12:58PM ADT
A stacked tortilla bake with chicken chili is pictured. (Source: chicken.ca)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of lean ground chicken
- 1 tsp of cinnamon, ground
- 1 tsp of oregano, dried
- 1 tsp of cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp of chili powder
- ½ tsp of cocoa powder
- ¾ cup of salsa
- 2 cups of canned diced tomatoes, with juice
- 2 cups of black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup of corn, frozen
- 4 whole wheat tortillas (9 inches)
- 4 cups of mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1 cup of green onions
- ½ cup of cilantro, minced
- 1 cup of sour cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Brown ground chicken in a non-stick skillet using the back of a spoon to break into smaller pieces. Sprinkle in cinnamon, oregano, ground cumin, cayenne pepper, chili powder and cocoa powder (optional). Reduce heat and simmer for an additional 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
- Stir in salsa, diced canned tomatoes with juice, drained black beans and frozen corn. Remove from heat. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer uncovered for 15 minutes to evaporate some of the juices. You should have approximately 8 cups (2 L) of chili.
- Grate cheese and set aside.
- Spray two 10 inch (25 cm) pie plates with vegetable cooking spray. Create the following layers in each of the two pie plates: spread 1⅓ cup (325 mL) chili over bottom followed by a whole wheat tortilla, 1⅓ cup (325 mL) more chili, 2 cups (500 mL) grated cheese, another tortilla, 1⅓ cup (325 mL) chili and finish with 2 cups (500 mL) of grated cheese. When you are spreading the chili go out to the edges so the tortillas don't become dry during baking.
- Bake uncovered in preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 25-30 minutes. To serve, sprinkle with sliced green onion. Cut each pie into six equal servings. Serve with the minced cilantro and a dollop of sour cream (optional garnishes).