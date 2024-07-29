Suzette Belliveau’s Wood Pellet Grill Breakfast Pizza

This recipe is a great way to start the day! It combines my favourite dish and my favourite meal of the day – breakfast and pizza!

Let’s start with the dough. For this, I have a no-fail recipe that I use with my stand mixer.

Three cups flour (I prefer to use 00 flour, but regular will do just fine in a pinch)

One package of pizza dough yeast

About one tbsp. od olive oil

Pinch of salt

1.3 cups of hot water

Attach the dough hook to your mixer, turn it on to a medium-high speed setting and let it go for about eight minutes. This process replaces having to knead the dough by hand. If the dough is sticking to the sides of the bowl while this is happening, add a little more flour, and it should remove any remaining sticky pieces of dough from the sides.

Once the kneading process is complete, divide your dough in 2-3 pieces, depending on how big you’d like your pizza (I do three) and form them into pizza dough balls. Brush them with olive oil and cover them with a warm towel for one hour while they rise.

Meanwhile, as this is happening, pre-heat your wood pellet grill. Place a pizza stone on the grill and pre-heat to 500 F. Keep the lid closed as it warms up.

It’s during this time that I like to prep my ingredients. The fewer toppings the best, and get creative!

Here is what I used during the morning show segment:

Pizza sauce

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Three eggs

Green pepper sliced

Bacon slices (pre-cooked)

Once you’re ready to start making your pizza, I recommend using a generous amount of cornmeal on the surface where you’ll be building your pizza – this avoids the dough from sticking and creates a nice crunch once the pizza is cooked.

Build your pizza your way – personally, once I have the pizza formed, I add more cornmeal to my pizza peel and slide the pizza dough on there to begin my build. I start with the sauce and go from there (typically followed by cheese then remaining toppings).

Once you’re happy with your toppings, open the lid to your grill and place your pizza on the stone with the pizza peel, because of the corn meal it should slide on the stone without any problems. Close the lid and wait for your masterpiece to be complete.

Your pizza should be ready in about 15 minutes. Let it sit for a couple minutes to cool off, then enjoy!

Bon Appetit!