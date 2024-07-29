ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Suzette Belliveau’s Wood Pellet Grill Breakfast Pizza

    Share

    This recipe is a great way to start the day! It combines my favourite dish and my favourite meal of the day – breakfast and pizza!

    Let’s start with the dough. For this, I have a no-fail recipe that I use with my stand mixer.

    • Three cups flour (I prefer to use 00 flour, but regular will do just fine in a pinch)
    • One package of pizza dough yeast
    • About one tbsp. od olive oil
    • Pinch of salt
    • 1.3 cups of hot water

    Attach the dough hook to your mixer, turn it on to a medium-high speed setting and let it go for about eight minutes. This process replaces having to knead the dough by hand. If the dough is sticking to the sides of the bowl while this is happening, add a little more flour, and it should remove any remaining sticky pieces of dough from the sides.

    Once the kneading process is complete, divide your dough in 2-3 pieces, depending on how big you’d like your pizza (I do three) and form them into pizza dough balls. Brush them with olive oil and cover them with a warm towel for one hour while they rise.

    Meanwhile, as this is happening, pre-heat your wood pellet grill. Place a pizza stone on the grill and pre-heat to 500 F. Keep the lid closed as it warms up.

    It’s during this time that I like to prep my ingredients. The fewer toppings the best, and get creative!

    Here is what I used during the morning show segment:

    • Pizza sauce
    • Shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese
    • Three eggs
    • Green pepper sliced
    • Bacon slices (pre-cooked)

    Once you’re ready to start making your pizza, I recommend using a generous amount of cornmeal on the surface where you’ll be building your pizza – this avoids the dough from sticking and creates a nice crunch once the pizza is cooked.

    Build your pizza your way – personally, once I have the pizza formed, I add more cornmeal to my pizza peel and slide the pizza dough on there to begin my build. I start with the sauce and go from there (typically followed by cheese then remaining toppings).

    Once you’re happy with your toppings, open the lid to your grill and place your pizza on the stone with the pizza peel, because of the corn meal it should slide on the stone without any problems. Close the lid and wait for your masterpiece to be complete.

    Your pizza should be ready in about 15 minutes. Let it sit for a couple minutes to cool off, then enjoy!

    Bon Appetit!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming

    Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold for the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday. This is Canada's second gold of the day and second of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News