Directions:

1 recipe of meringue kisses, modified to piping at 1cm in diameter. Bake at 200f for 40 minutes and leave in the oven for one hour after heat is turned off.

1 half-batch of shortbread dough. Instead of dropping by spoonfuls, take 1/3 of the dough and roll with your hands into a long uniform tube, about 1cm in diameter. With a paring knife, cut into ~1cm rounds and arrange on baking sheet at least 1cm apart. Repeat for the remaining dough. Cook at 300f for 15 minutes, until pale golden on the bottom. Allow to cool completely.

1 recipe of puffed rice.

1 pint fresh raspberries

2 cups of tea-steeped milk. Method: heat 2c of 10% cream, 1 tbsp white sugar and a pinch of salt until just simmering. Turn heat off, and add one orange pekoe teabag. Allow to steep for 3 minutes. Remove bag and stir to ensure sugar is dissolved. Pour into heatproof jar, add one split vanilla bean, and allow to cool overnight.

To serve: in a cup, layer the cookies, berries, meringues, then rice. Pour tea-steeped milk over immediately before serving.