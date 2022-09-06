Tex-Mex Tacos
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 1 lb (500g) ground beef
- 1 tbsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp paprika
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- 1/8 cayenne pepper
- Half of a red pepper, diced
- Half of a onion, diced
- ½ cup corn niblets, thawed
- 8 tortillas
- Taco toppings of your choosing
Directions:
- In a Dutch oven, cook the ground beef and chilli powder, cumin, salt, paprika, coriander, and cayenne pepper over medium heat for nine to 10 minutes, breaking into small chunks until browned.
- Drain and return to pot.
- Add red pepper and onion.
- Cook for eight to 10 minutes until the vegetables are softened and the meat is fully cooked.
- Add the corn and heat through.
- Serve as a DIY taco buffet, with tortilla, salsa and other toppings of your choice.
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen won't be running in next election
As the Conservative party prepares to welcome a new leader this week, its interim leader says she won't be running in the next federal election.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?
It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Cyclist injured after alleged unprovoked road rage incident in popular Toronto park
A 46-year-old cyclist who was the victim of an alleged unprovoked road rage incident in High Park says that for the first time in his life he is anxious to be on the streets of Toronto.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has allegedly been busted driving nearly double the speed limit safety zone on the first day of school.
-
New video shows takedown of suspect in Toronto weekend hit-and-run collisions
New video has surfaced showing the dramatic arrest of a suspect in two downtown hit-and-run collisions over the weekend.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary man who murdered girlfriend and toddler to be sentenced
37-year-old Robert Leeming is scheduled to be sentenced for killing his former girlfriend and her daughter in 2019.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A bumpy temperature trend for Calgary over the next few days
That new sweater you've been eager to show off might have a spot or two in our five-day forecast.
Montreal
-
PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
As the co-spokesperson of the left-wing socialist party Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has proven that his activism chops extend far beyond les carrés rouges.
-
Unagva, Wesmount and Renpentigny: A Quebec election guide for spellchecking campaign posters
Multiple campaign signs have been spotted with riding names misspelled, leaving Quebec election candidates blushing and wishing they had done one last spell check.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Whitecourt
A cyclist is dead after a crash in Whitecourt on Monday morning.
-
Senior killed in crash near Edson
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a highway west of Edmonton last Friday.
-
Jasper wildfire shrinks in cooler temps; persisting power issues prompt campground closures
A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles
Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.
-
Man surrenders to Sudbury police after armed standoff
A 47-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after a verbal argument in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping escalated, leading to an overnight standoff, police say.
-
Impaired driver crashed into tree, East Algoma OPP say
A 65-year-old Iron Bridge man is facing charges after a pickup truck crashed into a tree Sept. 3.
London
-
Logging truck crashes into building in Atwood
Crews are working on a demolition plan after a logging truck and hauler careened into a building on Atwood’s Main Street.
-
High static water level reported for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says current water levels are down compared to the last five years, but are still well above average.
-
It's back to school for some in London, Ont.
Students in London’s French full language public and Catholic school systems returned to school Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen not seeking re-election
Candice Bergen, the interim Leader of the Official Opposition and MP for Portage-Lisgar, will not be seeking re-election in the next general election.
-
-
Dangerous driving prevalent on local Manitoba streets: CAA
CAA Manitoba is urging drivers to be extra careful, particularly in designated school zones, as students head back to the classroom.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
'Near-normal' back-to-school for Ottawa students
Past restrictions and requirements like wearing masks are gone for this school year.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal trending down as school returns
The latest data showing the amount of COVID-19 in Ottawa’s wastewater is showing a downward trend through the end of August, just as students return to their classrooms.
Saskatoon
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
-
Vancouver
-
3rd man pleads guilty in connection to death of 20-year-old
More than five years after the body of a 20-year-old was found on a rural service road north of Hope, B.C., a third man has pleaded guilty in connection to his death.
-
Back to school: B.C. students return to class for 1st relatively normal year since pandemic began
Students and teachers across B.C. are back to class Tuesday for the first day of school.
-
B.C. overdose crisis: Schools should make overdose education mandatory, advocates say
When a teenage girl collapsed on the SkyTrain in Coquitlam, B.C., passengers calling 911 thought she had fainted or was having an epileptic seizure.
Regina
-
-
Supports in place for victims and families affected by James Smith Cree Nation killings
In the wake of the tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation and the community of Weldon, organizations in the Queen City and across Canada are providing supports and gathering donations to assist those affected.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek perpetrator of assault, robbery in Chemainus, B.C.
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying the alleged perpetrator of an assault and robbery in Chemainus, B.C. Officers responded to a 911 call from a food market in the 10000-block of Chemainus Road around 8 p.m. on July 25.
-
NEW
NEW | The Offspring, Simple Plan announce Victoria tour stop
California pop-punk band the Offspring will be coming to Victoria this fall, with support from Canadian rockers Simple Plan. The Offspring announced the Canadian leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll tour on Tuesday. The 18-date tour kicks off in Halifax on Oct. 31 and will close out in Victoria on Nov. 27 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
-
New schools opening in Langford but more needed to keep up with demand
Staff at the brand new Pexsisen Elementary School in Langford, B.C., were hard at work on Friday getting classrooms ready for a new school year. It’s a much needed facility in a district that has seen massive growth over the last few years. But even the grand opening doesn't account for all the new students who have enrolled in the school district this year.