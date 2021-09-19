3 tablespoons canola oil

1 small white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

One 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree

2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

Kosher salt

One 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons lime juice

Fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Thinly sliced Fresno chile, for garnish (optional)

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp salt

1 tsp curry powder

Directions

1. In a large pot, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, and curry paste and cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stirring to incorporate, then season with salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and lime juice, maple syrup and seasonings

2. Transfer the soup to a blender (or use an immersion blender in the pot) and puree until smooth. If needed, add additional vegetable broth to reach the desired consistency.

3. Serve warm and garnish with fresh cilantro and thinly sliced Fresno chiles.