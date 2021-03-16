Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 2 cups sliced cabbage
  • 1/2 cup whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup butter plus more to top the potatoes
  • 4 scallions
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions:

  1. Peel, dice, and rinse the potatoes.
  2. Put in a pot and cover with water. Add half a teaspoon of salt to the water, bring to boil and cook the potatoes until they are tender.
  3. Drain the potatoes let them sit in the colander for 3 minutes.
  4. While the potatoes are draining, heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the butter and cabbage. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cabbage softens.
  5. Add the cream and bring it to a boil.
  6. Put the potatoes in the pan, turn off the heat, and mash using a potato masher.
  7. Taste the potatoes and season with salt and pepper.
  8. Mix the scallions into the potatoes.
  9. Put the potatoes in a bowl, make a divot in the middle and add 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter.
  10. Serve.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly