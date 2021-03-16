Advertisement
Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:05AM ADT
Share:
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes
- 2 cups sliced cabbage
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 1/4 cup butter plus more to top the potatoes
- 4 scallions
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Peel, dice, and rinse the potatoes.
- Put in a pot and cover with water. Add half a teaspoon of salt to the water, bring to boil and cook the potatoes until they are tender.
- Drain the potatoes let them sit in the colander for 3 minutes.
- While the potatoes are draining, heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the butter and cabbage. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cabbage softens.
- Add the cream and bring it to a boil.
- Put the potatoes in the pan, turn off the heat, and mash using a potato masher.
- Taste the potatoes and season with salt and pepper.
- Mix the scallions into the potatoes.
- Put the potatoes in a bowl, make a divot in the middle and add 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter.
- Serve.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly
RELATED IMAGES