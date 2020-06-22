HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • 4 turkey drum sticks
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp cayenne
  • ½ tsp cumin

Directions:

  1. Combine all the spices in a Ziplock bag and mix well.
  2. Add the turkey drum aticks to the bag, seal and shake to coat then put in the fridge overnight.
  3. Put the turkey in a roasting pan and roast on 375°f for about one hour or until the internal temperature reaches 170°f.

Roasted Scallion and Jalapeno Mayo

Ingredients:

  • 1 jalapeno
  • A green onion
  • 1-2 tbsp lime juice
  • ¼ cup mayo
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tsp olive oil

Directions:

  1. Drizzle the jalapeno and green onions with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper.
  2. Once cooked remove the jalapeno, green onion, and cherry tomatoes and set aside to cool.
  3. Once cool remove the seeds from the jalapeno and mince along with the green onion then add to the mayo.
  4. To the mayo add the cilantro and parsley, as well as the lime juice and a bit of salt and pepper.

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 1 can black beans drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup roasted and diced sweet potato (sliced one inch thick drizzled with olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper, and roasted on 375°f for 45 minutes or until tender)
  • ½ cup diced tomato
  • ½ cup diced green pepper
  • ¼ cup minced red onion
  • 2 thinly sliced green onions
  • 2 tbsp minced jalapeno (remove seeds to make it less spicy)
  • 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 2 tbsp chodded parsley
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2-3 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly