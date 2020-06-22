Advertisement
Turkey Drum Sticks
Ingredients:
- 4 turkey drum sticks
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- ½ tsp cayenne
- ½ tsp cumin
Directions:
- Combine all the spices in a Ziplock bag and mix well.
- Add the turkey drum aticks to the bag, seal and shake to coat then put in the fridge overnight.
- Put the turkey in a roasting pan and roast on 375°f for about one hour or until the internal temperature reaches 170°f.
Roasted Scallion and Jalapeno Mayo
Ingredients:
- 1 jalapeno
- A green onion
- 1-2 tbsp lime juice
- ¼ cup mayo
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tsp olive oil
Directions:
- Drizzle the jalapeno and green onions with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Once cooked remove the jalapeno, green onion, and cherry tomatoes and set aside to cool.
- Once cool remove the seeds from the jalapeno and mince along with the green onion then add to the mayo.
- To the mayo add the cilantro and parsley, as well as the lime juice and a bit of salt and pepper.
Black Bean and Sweet Potato Salsa
Ingredients:
- 1 can black beans drained and rinsed
- 1 cup roasted and diced sweet potato (sliced one inch thick drizzled with olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper, and roasted on 375°f for 45 minutes or until tender)
- ½ cup diced tomato
- ½ cup diced green pepper
- ¼ cup minced red onion
- 2 thinly sliced green onions
- 2 tbsp minced jalapeno (remove seeds to make it less spicy)
- 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp chodded parsley
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2-3 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly