HALIFAX -- Makes 4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Ground Turkey
  • 1/4 tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
  • 1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp Smoked Paprika
  • 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1/4 tsp Black Pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 slices of swiss cheese
  • 4 slices of tomato
  • 4 Iceberg Lettuce Leaves
  • ¼ cup mayo
  • 4 Toasted Bagels or English Muffins

Directions:

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the turkey with the crushed red pepper flakes,cinnamon, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
  2. Mix until the spices are fully distributed throughout the meat.
  3. Divide the spiced turkey mixture into four and form into thin patties.
  4. Place the patties on a parchment lined sheet pan and bake for 15-20 minutes or until fully cooked at 350°F.
  5. Remove the patties from the oven and use right away or cool and store in the fridge.
  6. When ready to use, heat the patties in the microwave for 2 minutes, flipping after 1 minute.
  7. Cook the eggs to desired doneness and build sandwiches with toasted bagels (or English muffins) tomato, cheese, lettuce and mayo.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly