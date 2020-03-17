Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:41AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Ground Turkey
- 1/4 tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
- 1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp Smoked Paprika
- 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 tsp Onion Powder
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1/4 tsp Black Pepper
- 4 eggs
- 4 slices of swiss cheese
- 4 slices of tomato
- 4 Iceberg Lettuce Leaves
- ¼ cup mayo
- 4 Toasted Bagels or English Muffins
Directions:
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the turkey with the crushed red pepper flakes,cinnamon, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
- Mix until the spices are fully distributed throughout the meat.
- Divide the spiced turkey mixture into four and form into thin patties.
- Place the patties on a parchment lined sheet pan and bake for 15-20 minutes or until fully cooked at 350°F.
- Remove the patties from the oven and use right away or cool and store in the fridge.
- When ready to use, heat the patties in the microwave for 2 minutes, flipping after 1 minute.
- Cook the eggs to desired doneness and build sandwiches with toasted bagels (or English muffins) tomato, cheese, lettuce and mayo.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly
