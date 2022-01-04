Turkey Tacos Picadillo with California Prunes Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- Cooking spray
- 2 teaspoons of your oil of choice (I used corn oil)
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic diced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 can drained diced tomatoes
- ½ cup sliced green olives
- ¼ cup diced California Prunes
- 6 corn tortillas
Optional Toppings:
- 6 lime wedges
- ¼ cup lite sour cream
- ¼ cup diced cilantro leaves
- ½ cup shredded green cabbage
- 1 thinly sliced fresh jalapeno
- 6 slices California avocado
Directions:
- Coat a large non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Over medium-high heat cook ground turkey, breaking up into bite size pieces. Cook 7-8 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Return skillet to medium – high heat and add oil, onion and garlic. Cook 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Watch for onion to soften but not brown.
- Stir salt, chili powder, cumin, paprika and cinnamon into onion mixture. Continue stirring 30 seconds or until spices darken and are fragrant.
- Pour in broth. Stir to combine.
- Add tomatoes, cooked turkey, olives and California Prunes to skillet and increase heat to high. Bring to a simmer. Stir frequently as it comes to a simmer then decrease heat to medium-low and allow cooking until sauce thickens, 7-10 minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Divide mixture among tortillas.
- Add optional toppings and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of californiaprunes.ca