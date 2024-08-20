ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Viral Cucumber Salad

    Ingredients for a cucumber salad are pictured on a marble countertop. Ingredients for a cucumber salad are pictured on a marble countertop.
    Share

    Ingredients:

    • 1 whole English cucumber
    • 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
    • Juice of half a lemon
    • 2 tablespoons pickle brine
    • 1/2 packet ranch dressing mix (about 1 Tbsp)
    • Sprig of fresh dill, chopped
    • 1 clove garlic, chopped
    • 1 green onion, chopped

    Directions:

    1. Add ingredients into a container with a lid and shake vigorously.
    2. Enjoy immediately if you prefer a crunchier salad or marinate for at least a couple of hours for a softer texture, but deeper flavor.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada

    Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room

    Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News