    • Viral Dill Pickle Dip

    Dill pickle dip made by registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman. Dill pickle dip made by registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman.
    Ingredients:

    • A bit of butter
    • ¾ cup panko
    • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
    • ½ cup mayo
    • 4 dill pickles, chopped
    • 2 tbsp fresh dill
    • 1 tbsp pickle brine
    • 2 tsp garlic powder
    • 2 tsp onion powder
    • 1 tsp rice wine vinegar

    Instructions:

    1. In a frying pan, over medium heat, add butter. Once melted, add panko and stir constantly until golden brown. Set aside.
    2. Stir together the rest of the ingredients, being sure to only add half of the dill pickles. Also, add half of the panko to this mixture, then stir and transfer to a serving dish.
    3. Top with the remaining panko and dill pickles, garnish with fresh dill.
    4. Serve with vegetables or your favourite cracker.

    Enjoy!

