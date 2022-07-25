Advertisement
Watermelon Mozzarella Summertime Skewers
Published Monday, July 25, 2022 4:57PM ADT
Serves 4-6 people
Ingredients:
- 1 medium sized watermelon, in 2 inch cubes
- 2 cups diced mozzarella cubes (we used Dairy Isle Mozzarella)
- ¼ cup of pasteurized honey
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 2 sprigs of mint, finely chopped (reserve a bit whole for garnish)
- Salt and cracked pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cube the watermelon into 2 inch cubes.
- Cut 2 cups of mozzarella into 2 inch cubes.
- On a wooden skewer, place watermelon and cheese cubes intermingled until the skewer is full.
- In a small bowl, combine the honey, lemon juice, lemon zest and mint to make a quick marinade.
- Place the watermelon and mozzarella skewers on a platter and drizzle the marinade over top.
- Season with cracked salt and pepper, garnish with whole mint and serve.
