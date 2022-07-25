Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium sized watermelon, in 2 inch cubes
  • 2 cups diced mozzarella cubes (we used Dairy Isle Mozzarella)
  • ¼ cup of pasteurized honey
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 2 sprigs of mint, finely chopped (reserve a bit whole for garnish)
  • Salt and cracked pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Cube the watermelon into 2 inch cubes.
  2. Cut 2 cups of mozzarella into 2 inch cubes.
  3. On a wooden skewer, place watermelon and cheese cubes intermingled until the skewer is full.
  4. In a small bowl, combine the honey, lemon juice, lemon zest and mint to make a quick marinade.
  5. Place the watermelon and mozzarella skewers on a platter and drizzle the marinade over top.
  6. Season with cracked salt and pepper, garnish with whole mint and serve.